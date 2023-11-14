NxLed stuns Akari in 1st sister team clash; Farm Fresh rolls to 1st franchise win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEARTSTRONG. NxLed spiker May Luna in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

Kamille Cal and a grieving May Luna power through with big games to help NxLed stun sister team Akari, while Farm Fresh cruises to its first franchise win at embattled Gerflor's expense

MANILA, Philippines – The NxLed Chameleons returned to their winning ways in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference after stunning the Akari Chargers in four sets, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16, in their first-ever sister team clash at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14.

Snapping a five-game losing skid after a breakthrough debut match at the same venue, NxLed rose to a 2-5 record on the back of Kamille Cal’s offensive eruption of 28 excellent sets and 8 points.

Spiker May Luna, in spite of a heavy heart following the passing of her mother, still poured everything she had on the court to finish with a team-high 14 points, capped by the game-winning spike that sparked an emotional NxLed huddle after the game.

Jho Maraguinot added 13 points, Lycha Ebon chipped in 12, while Camille Victoria scored 11, including back-to-back hits that sealed the deal in the pivotal third set.

“Actually, it’s kind of a difficult decision to use May Luna inside the court because she has kept on crying every day after her mom died. It’s really sad for us,” said NxLed head coach Taka Minowa.

“After her mom died, she wasn’t able to join practice. That’s why we were confused over using her [or not]. But she practiced last time and was very good, so we used her. Her performance was very good.”

Dindin Santiago-Manabat led all scorers in Akari’s third straight loss with 18 points. Faith Nisperos scattered 11 points, 13 excellent digs, and 13 excellent receptions as the Chargers fell to a 3-4 slate.

Meanwhile, the Farm Fresh Foxies finally notched their first win in franchise history after dismantling the embattled Gerflor Defenders, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15, to snap a 12-game losing streak and rise to a 1-7 record.

With league-leading scorer Trisha Tubu quieting down to just 9 points in two sets, her former Adamson teammate Kate Santiago took up the scoring cudgels with a game-high 18 points, all off attacks, while captain Louie Romero tallied 13 excellent sets.

Veteran spiker Jeannette Villareal paced Gerflor’s 12th straight loss with 12 points, with Danika Gendrauli chipping in 11 points in the supporting effort.

The Defenders now hold a 0-7 slate in addition to the 0-5 run they had in their 2023 Invitational Conference debut campaign. – Rappler.com