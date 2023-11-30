Creamline holds off Akari, nears sweep; Galeries Tower scores breakthrough

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNSTOPPABLE. Tots Carlos (right) celebrates with the Creamline Cool Smashers.

Tots Carlos and the Creamline Cool Smashers fight back from a tough first-set loss to outlast the Akari Chargers and streak to their 10th straight victory

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers bucked a slow start to remain perfect in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference by defeating the Akari Chargers, 26-28, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22, on Thursday, November 30, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Tots Carlos uncorked a game-high 23 points coming from 21 attacks and 2 rejections as her side improved to a league-best 10-0 record with one more game to play.

Jema Galanza also replicated her 16-point output from the Cool Smashers’ previous assignment against Chery Tiggo.

Creamline almost blew an 18-13 lead in the fourth set when it surrendered a 5-0 run to Akari, before Carlos nailed an off-the-block kill to regain the lead, 19-18.

Carlos then closed the game after a rejection of Dindin Santiago-Manabat at the net, 25-22.

The Cool Smashers trailed by double-digits in the opening frame before forcing a tie at 24-all.

However, Creamline lost the deuce when the Chargers took the first set, 28-26.

“It was a slow start since we had a day’s worth of preparations,” Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses said after the game.

“The eliminations are not yet done, we still have the semifinals, we will continue to practice since that is our target, to improve,” he added.

Santiago-Manabat paced Akari with 13 points as the also-ran Akari fell to 5-6.

Meanwhile, the Galeries Tower Highrisers claimed their first win in franchise history after a comeback five-set win against the winless Gerflor Defenders, 18-25, 24-26, 25-24, 25-18, 15-11.

With the score tied at 6-all in the final frame, Ysa Jimenez led the charge to push the lead to 4, 12-8, after a crosscourt attack from the former UST product.

Following a litany of errors from the Defenders, Dimdim Pacres closed the door with a cross-court attack, which completed the comeback win.

Roma Joy Doromal led all scorers with 15 points built on 10 attacks, 3 blocks, and 2 aces.

Andrea Marzan added 14 as the Highrisers improved to 1-9.

Jeanette Villareal carded 12 markers with Gerflor continuing its freefall to 0-10.

Down two sets to none and facing a 22-23 deficit, the Highrisers rose to the occasion and capitalized on their opponent’s errors to win the third set capped off by a kill from Raprap Aguilar. — Rappler.com