Choco Mucho stretches PVL streak to 9; Farm Fresh picks up win

ON A ROLL Choco Mucho's Bea de Leon (right) and Sisi Rondina react during PVL action.

Bea de Leon and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans continue to enjoy a breakthrough PVL campaign, saying they’ve ‘never felt this way for so long’

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans secured their ninth straight win after sweeping the hapless Gerflor Defenders, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11 in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday, November 28, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Choco Mucho, which already secured a semifinal spot along with the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, made quick work of their opponents, ending the match in just 80 minutes.

Sisi Rondina led the Flying Titans’ scoring output with 17 points built on 14 attacks and 2 service aces.

Bea de Leon also chipped in 13 points as the Flying Titans improved to a 9-1 record.

“I told my players to stay ready and continue what we have been doing, and be ready against whichever opponent we have,” Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin said after the contest.

“Our performance was great, every person we fielded in delivered including Bea, and even became the Player of the Game,” he added.

After two dominant sets, the Flying Titans led by as many as 14 in the final frame, 22-8, after a rejection by De Leon.

Veteran Maika Ortiz ended the match with a running attack, sending their legions of fans cheering throughout the small venue.

“I’m super happy that we got the ninth straight [win], we had never felt this way for so long and we are very happy where we are right now,” De Leon said.

“Again, it’s been a while, so my confidence in this game rose,” she continued.

Meanwhile, the Farm Fresh Foxies conquered the still-winless Galeries Tower Highrisers in the first game, 25-10, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19.

Trisha Tubu fired a game-high 15 points built on 14 attacks for the Foxies, while teammate Khate Santiago added 14 markers.

Farm Fresh tallied its second win against eight losses, launching 55 attack points, 8 aces, and 26 opponent errors.

Galeries Tower, on the other hand, only had 41, while having 5 aces and 19 opponent errors. — Rappler.com