Creamline edges sister team Choco Mucho in PVL finals opener

TOGETHER. The Creamline Cool Smashers huddle after a scored point in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference finals

Creamline leans on leaders Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, and Alyssa Valdez to edge sister team Choco Mucho in Game 1 of the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino finals

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline showed heart and experience befitting a defending PVL champion as it downed Choco Mucho in four sets, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22, in Game 1 of the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, December 14.

Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza tallied 16 points apiece in the crucial opener while Alyssa Valdez came up clutch in the pivotal third-set finish and tallied 11 points to tow the Cool Smashers on the cusp of another All-Filipino title.

Maddie Madayag led all scorers with 18 points in the sorry loss with a whopping 7 blocks as Choco Mucho faces a do-or-die situation heading to Game 2 on Saturday, December 16.

Sisi Rondina added 17 points, while Kat Tolentino scored 16. – Rappler.com