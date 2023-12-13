SCHEDULE: Creamline vs Choco Mucho, 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino finals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho clash for the first time in a sure-fire blockbuster PVL championship series

MANILA, Philippines – It couldn’t get any better for Premier Volleyball League (PVL) fans.

Creamline and Choco Mucho, the league’s two most popular teams in the league, face off in a best-of-three championship showdown for the first time.

Here’s the schedule of the PVL Second All-Filipino Conference title series:

The battle for third between Chery Tiggo and Cignal will be played at 4 pm, right before every finals match. It will likewise be a best-of-three duel, but the winner will be computed by tiebreaker system in the event of a 1-1 series tie and the finals already done with a 2-0 finish.

– Rappler.com