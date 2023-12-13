Volleyball
Premier Volleyball League

SCHEDULE: Creamline vs Choco Mucho, 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino finals

Sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho clash for the first time in a sure-fire blockbuster PVL championship series

MANILA, Philippines – It couldn’t get any better for Premier Volleyball League (PVL) fans. 

Creamline and Choco Mucho, the league’s two most popular teams in the league, face off in a best-of-three championship showdown for the first time.

Here’s the schedule of the PVL Second All-Filipino Conference title series:

The battle for third between Chery Tiggo and Cignal will be played at 4 pm, right before every finals match. It will likewise be a best-of-three duel, but the winner will be computed by tiebreaker system in the event of a 1-1 series tie and the finals already done with a 2-0 finish.

Rappler.com

