Creamline dominates anew in blowout sweep of Cignal

Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza, and Tots Carlos produce another balanced attacking effort as Creamline stays spotless of a quick blowout of Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers continued their spotless run in the early stages of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference after cruising to their second straight sweep at the expense of the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday, February 9.

Michele Gumabao notched team-high scoring for the second straight game with 14 points, while Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos complemented another balanced attack with 13 points apiece for the 2-0 Cool Smashers.

Creamline simply looked hungrier straight out of warmups and shot out to an 8-point lead in the second set, 21-13, after a 25-16 rout in the first.

Despite giving up a late rally to settle for a 25-21 finish in the second, the Cool Smashers shored up on both ends in the final frame, and peaked with a 12-point separation, 19-7, off a Jia de Guzman ace, and never looked back from there.

“Overall, we really moved well today,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino. “The other breaks went our way except for the second set where Cignal rallied midway. Overall, we had a nice game and I hope that continues.”

Only Ces Molina breached double-digit scoring in the forgettable loss with 12 points, as Chay Troncoso was a distant second for the 0-2 HD Spikers with 6 points.

Creamline looks to ride its huge momentum to Tuesday, February 14, as its figures in a 6:30 pm Valentine’s Day blockbuster clash with sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans. Meanwhile, Cignal looks to arrest its skid earlier at 4 pm against the retooled Akari Chargers. – Rappler.com