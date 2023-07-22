Creamline MVP trio combines for 70, drops Cignal in 2nd straight semis 5-setter

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tots Carlos, Alyssa Valdez, and Jema Galanza each breach the 20-point mark in Creamline's second five-set PVL semifinal win in three days, this time against feisty Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers’ title defense in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference got another huge boost as they downed the streaking Cignal HD Spikers in their second straight five-set semifinal game, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 15-10, on Saturday, July 22.

Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez, the league’s only three-time MVPs, showed their elite pedigree in the win with 27 and 22 points, respectively, as Creamline rose to a 3-0 record in the round-robin semis.

Jema Galanza, another former MVP, added 21 to complete the 20-point scorer trifecta, mostly thanks to the conference-high 33 excellent sets of eight-time Best Setter Jia de Guzman. Ella de Jesus also stepped up on defense, chipping in 19 excellent digs.

The thriller came just two days after Creamline also survived a grueling five-setter against rival F2 Logistics, 25, 25-15, 23-25, 30-28, 15-7.

Coming from a nail-biting fourth-set loss, Creamline showed a champion’s poise in the decider as it set the tone with an 8-4 start, capped by a Galanza off-the-block hit.

Unfazed, Cignal threatened back within one, 8-9, as Molina got her offense going, but all that went to waste as the Cool Smashers responded with a crucial 3-0 blitz, ending with a momentum-boosting Galanza ace for the 12-8 separation.

The HD Spikers could only get within 10-13 near the end before Carlos and Valdez put the finishing touches with consecutive off-the-block kill shots to seal the deal.

“Of course, Creamline is proven in five-set games,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino. “Whatever the result, they just play their games. The great thing is we won and we’re nearing possibly another finals berth.”

Molina topscored the losing cause with a game-high 28 points off 26 attacks, while captain Rachel Anne Daquis was a far second with 14. – Rappler.com