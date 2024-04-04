SC upholds validity of Trillanes amnesty | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Supreme Court upholds the validity of former senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s amnesty.

The Supreme Court overturns another Duterte-era policy, and rules persons convicted of heinous crimes are still entitled to the Good Conduct Time Allowance.

Taiwan condemns China as ‘shameless’ after Beijing’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations thanked the world for its concern about a strong earthquake on the island.

The National Museum of the Philippines says the four panels from the heritage church of Boljoon in southern Cebu will be returned. The issue of ownership, however, will be settled separately.

Filipino weightlifting superstar Hidilyn Diaz misses the chance to return to the Olympics for the fifth straight edition but the Filipino weightlifting superstar says she plans to keep going.