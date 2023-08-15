House probes video of Teves dancing in boxers | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The House ethics panel finishes its latest round of investigation into lawmaker Arnie Teves Jr who is on the brink of expulsion from Congress.

Cotabato authorities cordon off the ancestral home of former Commission on Elections chairman Sheriff Abas after a grenade exploded near the residence on Tuesday, August 15.

A House of Representatives panel approves the proposed redesign of the military and uniformed personnel or MUP pension system, which economic managers say is at risk of collapse.

Weeks after getting engaged, Bea Alonzo posts a video documenting her reaction to Dominic Roque’s marriage proposal.

New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers host Jonathan Scott are ready to tie the knot after four years of dating.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chief Al Panlilio says Kai Sotto finally gets his medical clearance to participate in Gilas Pilipinas practice on Tuesday, August 15. — Rappler.com