DMW chief Susan Ople dies at 61 | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople, a long-time advocate for overseas Filipino workers, dies Tuesday, August 22. She was 61.

A cop allegedly asked a witness in the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar to say the teenager had illegal drugs.

The agriculture department says it would be difficult to lower the price of rice to P20 in the immediate future.

A United States court says a work of art created by artificial intelligence without human input cannot be copyrighted under U.S. law.

Business site Fortune says X owner Elon Musk plans to remove the headline and link text for news articles shared on the social media platform leaving only an image and the link on a shared article.

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange is offering free rides from its terminal to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan for the FIBA World Cup kick-off games on Friday, August 25.

Snack firm Potato Corner apologizes over an ‘inappropriate job posting’ that went viral over the weekend saying it does not support or condone discriminatory hiring. — Rappler.com