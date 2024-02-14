Senators claim P26.7 billion from DSWD budget used in Cha-Cha drive | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senators are dumbfounded after they found during a hearing on February 13 that some P26.7 billion ‘magically’ appeared in the approved 2024 budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Responders to the landslide in Maco town, Davao de Oro province, transition from rescue efforts to the retrieval of the dead. This, as the Office of Civil Defense says, ‘There are no more signs of life.’

The 100th birthday celebration of Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile brings together Senate President Migz Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez. This, as the two chambers of Congress continue to be in a word war over proposals to amend the Constitution.

United States senators demand an explanation from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding an Instagram ‘warning screen.’ They say potential child sex abuse material may appear behind it.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confers the Presidential Medal of Merit on 106-year-old Kalinga tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od on Wednesday, February 14. – Rappler.com