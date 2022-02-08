Campaign period begins as national bets kick off proclamation rallies | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The campaign season officially begins 90 days before the May elections as presidential and vice presidential bets kick off their proclamation rallies across the Philippines, Tuesday, February 8.

Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos insists his camp does not deploy troll farms and has not resorted to historical revisionism about his father’s dictatorial rule.

Journalist Raissa Robles files complaints against notorious lawyer Larry Gadon over a vicious video sexually harassing the journalist.

Davao City-based preacher Apollo Quiboloy and several of his associates can end up in prison for life if found guilty of sex trafficking.

Law groups and non-government organizations condemn Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy for vilifying fact-checkers such as Rappler and Vera Files. – Rappler.com