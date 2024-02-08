Marcos tells independent Mindanao advocates to drop agenda | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urges advocates of an independent Mindanao to drop the agenda. This, a week after former president Rodrigo Duterte’s statement on the subject made national headlines.

Families in Maco, Davao de Oro anxiously await news about their relatives who went missing following a landslide Tuesday, February 6.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley plans to continue her presidential campaign against Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

Pope Francis says he sees ‘hypocrisy’ in criticism of his decision to allow priests to bless same-sex couples.

Didn’t get a chance to see the Eras Tour? Here’s your chance! Pop star Taylor Swift announces the digital release date of her record-breaking The Eras Tour Concert Film. — Rappler.com