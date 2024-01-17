Philippine senators’ stances on Cha-cha | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senate President Migz Zubiri files his own proposal to amend certain economic provisions of the Constitution with senators Sonny Angara and Loren Legarda as co-authors.

Four Filipino films are among the 92 set to be exhibited at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Guinness World Records says it is conducting a formal review of the “world’s oldest dog” title it gave to a Portuguese dog named Bobi who died in 2023. This, after complaints by veterinarians who raised doubts over his age.

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN praises the energy of Philippine fans at its FOLLOW concert tour in the Philippine Sports Stadium on January 13 and 14. — Rappler.com