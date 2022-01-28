Guanzon: There is intent to delay vote on Marcos Jr.’s DQ case | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon accuses Commissioner Aimee Ferolino of deliberately delaying the vote to a disqualification case against presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos Jr.

The Philippine health department says Metro Manila is now considered at ‘moderate risk’ for COVID-19, withits average daily COVID-19 cases dropping by 67% compared to the previous week.

Former Bayan Muna congressman Neri Colmenares clinches the eighth spot in the senatorial ticket of the 1Sambayan pro-democracy coalition. The Makabayan coalition also endorses the Leni-Kiko tandem.

The Nobel Foundation says its official websites were the subject of distributed denial-of-service or DDoS attacks on Nobel Day, December 10, 2021, according to its press release a month after the incident.

Writer Lualhati Bautista gets an offer from Penguin Classics to publish her landmark novel Dekada ’70 under their imprint. – Rappler.com