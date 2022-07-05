Marcos gives initial marching orders to Cabinet | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Hours after convening his Cabinet for the first time, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says on Tuesday, July 5, he ordered them to do things “quickly.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds his first meeting as concurrent secretary of the Department of Agriculture on Monday, July 4.

In the first weekend of the Marcos government, parties thrown by the First family catch the attention of Filipinos, one of which is a celebration for the former first lady Imelda Marcos.

The Philippines’ inflation rate jumps to 6.1% in June. The last time inflation went up this high was in November 2018. Inflation in Metro Manila is at 5.6%.

K-pop group ENHYPEN makes their comeback with the release of the music video for “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC),” the title track from their third mini-album Manifesto: Day 1. Meantime, British singer Harry Styles cancels his concert scheduled to take place in Copenhagen, Denmark. – Rappler.com

