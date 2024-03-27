Filipino journalists slam China’s manipulation claims | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Journalist groups in the Philippines slam Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying who claims journalists who embed in the Philippines’ resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal ‘manipulate’ their work.

Iloilo is placed under a state of calamity on Tuesday, March 26, due to the outbreak of pertussis or whooping cough. This comes after the city records a total of 16 suspected cases of pertussis, with seven confirmed cases.

Six workers are missing and presumed dead from a bridge that collapsed in Baltimore Harbor in Maryland early Tuesday, March 26. A massive cargo ship crippled by a power loss rammed into the bridge.

A Pulse Asia survey reveals support for amending the 1987 Constitution has dropped significantly over the past year. From 41% of Filipino adults supporting charter change efforts in March 2023, there are now only 8% in favor of the move.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Territories, tells the UN Human Rights Council she believes Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since October 7 amounted to genocide. – Rappler.com