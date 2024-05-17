Filipinos feast on Bamban mayor Alice Guo memes | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Filipinos online have a field day making fun of the evasive mayor of Bamban, Tarlac Alice Guo, as she stuck to her claim during a Senate hearing that she does not remember details about her past.

The Pangilinan group restores water supply in Cagayan de Oro after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stepped in.

Philippine volleyball star Alyssa Valdez says she is far from done with the volleyball courts. In a Rappler Talk Sports interview, she shares she is well-aware that she has not been in her best form for quite some time.

Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo opens the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships by capturing the individual all-around crown on Thursday, May 16. – Rappler.com