ABS-CBN to shut down TeleRadyo | The wRap

ABS-CBN will shut down its news channel, TeleRadyo, by the end of June. ABS-CBN says it can no longer sustain the operations of TeleRadyo due to its financial losses after the Duterte administration ordered the network to cease its broadcast operations.

The Commission on Elections formally writes to startup Impact Hub Manila, saying it will not pay the P15.3 million it supposedly owes the company.

Land Transportation Office chief Jay Art Tugade on Monday, May 22, resigns over the shortage in plastic cards for drivers’ licenses.

Senator Mark Villar, the sponsor of the Senate bill establishing the Maharlika Investment Fund, says any bonds or debt instruments issued by the Maharlika Investment Corporation would be secured by its own assets.

Actor and host Alden Richards admits he made a hosting blunder during the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night. In an interview with Ogie Diaz, Alden explains the error stemmed from the placement of the two winners’ names on the script.

Kathryn Bernardo proves she’s still a force to be reckoned with as she earns a nomination in the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards.

HBO’s much-hyped new series, The Idol, that bills itself as ‘the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,’ premieres at the Cannes Film Festival. — Rappler.com