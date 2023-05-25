Bato recommends Rodrigo Duterte as anti-drug czar | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Bato dela Rosa, the architect of then-president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war thinks the former president would be a good choice to lead the Marcos administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

Although ABS-CBN’s news channel TeleRadyo will cease operations by end of June, a new news channel under the joint venture company between ABS-CBN and House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s Prime Media will take over the network’s old radio call sign and frequency, DZMM 630 kHz.

Liberal Party president and Albay Representative Edcel Lagman challenges House Speaker Martin Romualdez to disclose information on a supposed ouster plot that led to the demotion of Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

The Commission on Elections dismisses a crucial case against broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, who was originally on his way to the 19th Congress.

Netflix Philippines announces starting Wednesday, May 24 it will be sending emails to members who are sharing their Netflix account outside their household.

American rock legend Tina Turner dies on Wednesday, May 24, at the age of 83. She died peacefully after a long illness in her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

Jason Marvin Hernandez releases the music video for his new song Ikaw Pa Rin on Wednesday, May 24, and online users aren’t happy. — Rappler.com