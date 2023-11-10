China fires water cannons at Philippines vessels again | The wRap

The wRap highlights: China in West PH Sea, Raffy Tulfo, Inside Out 2

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines says Chinese ships fired water cannons and attempted to block vessels on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on Friday, November 10.

Senator Raffy Tulfo criticizes the Department of Education for soliciting funds to buy school supplies and appliances, such as electric fans, through the Parents-Teachers Association.

Paul Soriano resigns from his position as presidential adviser on creative communications. The Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil confirms the news, saying Soriano resigned to ‘prioritize his personal commitments.’

The Philippines’ Clark International Airport is officially listed as one of the world’s most beautiful airports by the Prix Versailles.

The Vatican’s doctrinal office says transgender people can be godparents at baptisms, witnesses at religious weddings and receive baptism themselves.

Dua Lipa drops her new single ‘Houdini’ and celebrates the launch with a secretive fan event in London.

Pixar fans, rejoice! The much-anticipated teaser trailer for sequel Inside Out 2 is released! Pixar posts the poster and teaser trailer for the upcoming film, with the tagline ‘Big Changes, New Emotions.’ — Rappler.com