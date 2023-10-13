Justin Brownlee fails Asian Games drug test | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: Justin Brownlee, Israel-Hamas conflict, Taylor Swift at the NFL

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Gilas Pilipinas’ naturalized player Justin Brownlee fails an ‘in-competition anti-doping’ test.

Another Filipino worker, a 49-year-old woman, is among those killed near the Gaza-Israel border when Hamas attacked on October 7.

The Justice department uncovers another scam in the Bureau of Immigration, this time involving blacklisted foreigners, who fly in and out the Philippines after paying a hefty fee.

A Marawi leader and human rights activists lambast former president Rodrigo Duterte’s comment on the Gaza conflict.

Over 700 people from the entertainment industry, including actors Gal Gadot, Michael Douglas, and Jerry Seinfeld sign an open letter in support of Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

Ben&Ben percussionist Toni Muñoz shares she has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

Pop star Taylor Swift attends the Kansas City Chiefs game for a third time, amid rumors of a relationship with football tight end Travis Kelce. — Rappler.com