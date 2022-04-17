The week in photos: April 10-16, 2022

MAUNDY THURSDAY. Nuns take part in the Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on April 14.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

Catholics around the world observe Holy Week to commemorate the life, passion, and death of Jesus Christ. Filipino faithful were to able observe the Holy Week tradition inside churches and the public venues after two years of strict COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

Meanwhile, other countries in Asia celebrated holy traditions through festivals.

PALM SUNDAY. Cardinals attend the mass celebrated by Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican on April 10. Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

FESTIVAL. The chariot of God Bhairab is pulled through the city center during the Biska festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal on April 10. Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

VOTER. A Trappist monk from the Mont des Cats Abbey stands in a polling booth to vote in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election at a polling station in Godewaersvelde, France on April 10. Johanna Geron/Reuters

STAKEOUT. A young Oro wari indigenous man sits in his tent at the Terra Livre (Free Land) camp, a protest to defend indigenous rights, land demarcation and against mining in indigenous lands in Brasilia on April 10. Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

PRAYER. A Muslim boatman performs an evening prayer on his boat after breaking the fast during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 11. Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

‘PASYON’. Detainees inside the Manila City Jail attend the ‘Pabasa,’ an uninterrupted chanting narrating the life, passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, inside the Manila City Jail on April 12. Rappler

FRONTLINERS. Medical workers in protective suits wave at Changchun residents during a farewell ceremony before returning to Meihekou, where they were dispatched from to help curb the COVID-19 outbreak in Changchun, Jilin province, China on April 12. China Daily/Reuters

MATCH FOR PEACE. A banner inside the stadium is seen during the Friendly between Legia Warsaw and Dynamo Kyiv, as teams begin a series of matches with the proceeds to be spent on aid for people in Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion, at the Stadion Legii in Warsaw, Poland on April 12. Jakub Stezycki/Reuters

THERAPY. Ukrainian children take part in a therapy session with a therapeutic dog, in a complex set up as a shelter organized by volunteers, in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine on April 13. Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

LEADERS. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits, Estonian President Alar Karis and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, visit the village of Dmytrivka in Kyiv region, Ukraine on April 13. Ukrainian Governmental Press Service/Handout by Reuters

EARTH SAVERS. Women carry garbage bags after collecting recyclable materials among garbage at the Goudkoppies landfill site near Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg, South Africa on April 13. Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

LAST DAY OF BENGALI YEAR. Hindu devotees dance after applying paints on their bodies as they celebrate the Lal Kach, a festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Parvati, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh on April 13. Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

PROTEST. A demonstrator holds a Sri Lankan national flag during the protest against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in front of the Presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 14. Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

FLAGELLANTS. In a practice rejected by the Catholic Church, a few devotees whip their backs during a procession to churches in Bulakan, Bulacan, as part of their penance on Maundy Thursday, April 14. Jire Carreon/Rappler

PASSION PLAY. Cast members reenact Jesus’ crucifixion and death during the “Buhing Kalbaryo”, a famous tradition in Cebu City during Holy Week, in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Good Friday, April 15. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

VIGIL. Devotees observe Santo Entiero, commemorating the day that Jesus Christ lay in the tomb after his death, at the Altar at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Church in Lutopan, Toledo City on Black Saturday, April 16. Ruy Martinez/Rappler

–Rappler.com