The week in photos: February 20-26, 2022

FLEEING THE WAR. A woman and her son look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at the Kyiv central train station, Ukraine on February 25.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

Missiles rained down as Russian forces invaded Ukraine in a massed assault by land, sea and air, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

As Ukrainians fled Kyiv, anti war protesters gathered around the world to demonstrate against the aggression. In the Philippines, hundreds took to the streets to commemorate the EDSA People Power anniversary by recalling the atrocities that happened under the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

COLOR. Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the National Stadium in Beijing, China on February 20. Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

TRAINING. A firefighter drops to the ground during a training for fire volunteers in Baseco Compound in Manila on February 20. Rappler

EXTREME HEAT. The remains of livestock lie on the ground after a wildfire, in a region hit by drought and high temperatures, near Santo Tome in Corrientes, Argentina on February 21. Matias Baglietto/Reuters

FRANKLIN’S WRATH. Waves crash against a lighthouse during Storm Franklin in Porthcawl in Wales, Britain on February 21. Rebecca Naden/Reuters

MUSEUM OF THE FUTURE. People attend the opening ceremony of the Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on February 22. Christopher Pike/Reuters

CIRCUS BREAK. A lion performs during a show at Gamal al-Helw Circus in Sindbad Land theme park in Baghdad, Iraq on February 23. Ahmed Saad/Reuters

LIVELIHOOD. Brothers Erick Cabidog and Rommel Diaz, bake malunggay pandesal on a makeshift bakery mounted on a motorcycle, parked along Rizal Avenue in Avenida, Manila on February 23. Rappler

STAR CITY. People ride a frisbee during the reopening of Star City in Pasay on February 24. Lisa Marie David/Reuters

FASHION WEEK. A model presents a creation from the Moschino Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on February 24. Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

UNITEAM. Trucks and buses ferry Marcos-Duterte supporters to the Bacolod City reclamation site of the UniTeam rally on February 23. Ronnie Baldonado

CASUALTY. A soldier without insignia, who the Ukrainian military claim is a Russian army serviceman killed in fighting, lies on a road outside the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24. Maksim Levin/Reuters

PEACE. A man walks with a child on his shoulders during a candlelight march to call for peace and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people, outside the Colosseum in Rome, Italy on February 25. Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

EDSA. Members of progressive groups light candles at the People Power monument on the 36th year anniversary of the EDSA uprising, calling for #NeverAgain to Marcos’ presidency, on February 25. Jire Carreon/Rappler

PROTEST. Student activists stage ‘New Bataan 5’ protest and candle lighting at the University of the Philippines in Cebu City on February 26, to condemn the recent killings of civilians, Lumad school teachers Chad Booc and Gelejurain Nguho II on February 24. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

IN YOUR FACE. Jay McFarlane receives a jab during the boxing match against Nick Campbell at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on February 26. Lee Smith/Reuters

– Rappler.com