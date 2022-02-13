The week in photos: February 6-12, 2022

People enjoy the amusement rides during the Florida State Fair at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, despite the spread of the new stealth omicron variant, on February 11.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

As Canada truckers and supporters continue to protest against vaccine mandates, the Philippines starts vaccination against COVID-19 for kids aged 5 to 11. Meanwhile, Chile is set to administer a fourth vaccine dose to its citizens.

Check back for more of these striking visuals in the coming weeks.

People walk at the art installation “Nowhere” by Gregory Orekhov at the Malevich in Razdory, Russia on February 6. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

People leave candles on a list of documented refugee and migrant deaths during a commemoration activity to mark the global day of CommemorAction, where people stand in solidarity with the relatives of those who died or disappeared along migratory routes and call for action to prevent this from happening again, in Senglea, Malta on February 6. Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Athletes of Poland warmup before the start of the Men’s 5000m Speed Skating at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China on February 6. Susana Vera/Reuters

A child covers her face as a healthcare worker administers Pfizer jab inside a childrens party themed vaccination site in Taguig City during the start of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccination for Filipino children aged 5 to 11-years old on February 7. Rappler

Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo raises pink flowers to her supporters during her kick-off campaign for the May Philippine elections, at Plaza Quezon in Naga City on February 8. VPLeni Media Bureau

Employees prepare registration of local residents to receive a second booster dose against COVID-19 at a church in Santiago, Chile on February 8. Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Gas cans line the street in front of Parliament Hill as truckers and supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 9. Blair Gable/Reuters

Filipino kinder students attend the resumption of the pilot face-to-face classes at Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on February 9, after a halt due to another surge of COVID-19 cases. Rappler

Children stand next to Pope Francis on the day of the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican on February 9. Yara Nardi/Reuters

An eruption of the South East volcano of Etna is seen from Nicolosi, Italy on February 10. Antonio Parrinello/Reuters

A woman sits on the debris of her destroyed house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in Mananjary, Madagascar on February 7. Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Lizett Nado, 55, sits at her bookstore near photographs of Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Argentine Ernesto Che Guevara in Havana, Cuba on February 10, 2022. Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Women in hijabs hold flags as they take part in a protest against the recent hijab ban in some colleges in the Indian state of Karnataka, in Karachi, Pakistan on February 10. Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

A performer dances during the 137th edition of Nice’s Carnival, which theme is “King of Animals”, in Nice, France on February 12. Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Local tourists in mermaid swimwear enjoy the beach as Boracay opens up to tourists after COVID-19 restrictions ease due to low number of infections, in Malay, Aklan on February 12. Rappler

