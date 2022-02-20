The week in photos: February 13-19, 2022

Supporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo in Echague, Isabela, hold a candle-lighting ceremony in front of the mural erased by the Comelec on February 17.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

The Commission on Elections’ “Oplan Baklas” kicked into full swing and critics said this was a violation of the constitutional right to freedom of speech.

Meanwhile, some countries in Asia are now holding religious festivals, and as the winter gets colder in China, the competition heats up at the Beijing Olympics.

Check back for more of these striking visuals in the coming weeks.

Cars are covered in snow inside the closed loop at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China on February 13. Susana Vera/Reuters

German drag queen Gloria Viagra arrives at the Bundestag building Paul Loebe Haus, as the Federal Assembly gathers to elect the new German state president in Berlin, Germany on February 13. Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

An aurora is seen in the sky during winter in Husavik, Iceland on February 13. Nacho Doce/Reuters

Characters dressed as animals perform during the flowers parade as part of the 137th edition of Nice’s Carnival in Nice, France on February 13. Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Furparents with their doggos spend quality time as they date their pets at the open Paw Park of a mall in Taytay, Rizal on the eve of Valentine’s day, February 13. Rappler

Members of the Household Cavalry walk past Wellington Arch and a large inflatable heart in London on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Peter Nicholls/Reuters

50 Cent performs at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show during the match between Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13. Mike Segar/Reuters

Devotees take holy bath and offer prayers on the bank of the Hanumante river during the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal on February 16. Monika Deupala/Reuters

People and buddhist monks light lanterns during Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand on February 16. Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

Cattle cross polluted waters of the river Sabarmati on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India on February 16. Amit Dave/Reuters

Workers from the MMDA take down a giant election campaign billboard along EDSA in Pasay City, as Comelec starts the Oplan Baklas on February 16. Rappler

A relative mourns Palestinian Nihad Al-Barghouti, who medics said was shot by Israeli forces during clashes, during his funeral near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on February 16. Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

Jean-Philippe and Gabriel sit in a hot tub, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 17. Lars Hagberg/Reuters

An Extinction Rebellion activist wearing a mermaid costume takes part in a protest against climate change on the banks of the river Po following weeks of drought with no snow or rain in Turin, Italy on February 17. Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Clergymen from the Archdiocese of Manila commemorate the 150th death anniversary of martyred priests Gomez, Burgos and Zamora (GOMBURZA) through a Penitentiary Walk from Manila Cathedral to the Archdiocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Guia in Ermita on February 17. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Smoke rises from the burning Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, after a fire broke out on the ferry, off the island of Corfu, Greece on February 18. Adonis Skordilis/Reuters

Kristian Ulekleiv of Norway, Bart Swings of Belgium and Michele Malfatti of Italy in action during the Beijing Winter Olympics Speed Skating Men’s Mass Start Semifinals at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China on February 19. Phil Noble/Reuters

– Rappler.com