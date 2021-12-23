OPPO holds INNO DAY 2021, unveils new cutting-edge tech and dedication to create “Inspiration ahead”

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by OPPO and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

OPPO held its annual technology event, the OPPO INNO DAY 2021, in Shenzhen, China last December 15. The much-awaited affair was set in its virtual OPPO INNO WORLD. Themed ‘Reimaging the Future’, the event included a news-filled keynote speech by OPPO founder and CEO Tony Chen, announcing OPPO’s new brand proposition “Inspiration Ahead”.

During the first day’s event, OPPO introduced its first Cutting-edge Imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, and the revolutionary OPPO Air Glass. OPPO will introduce its first foldable smartphone, OPPO Find N, on the second day of INNO DAY.

OPPO sets eyes on the future

During his opening keynote speech, Chen reaffirmed OPPO’s commitment to developing innovations that revolve around user experience while announcing the company’s new brand proposition, “Inspiration Ahead,” which takes optimism and Inspiration against the challenges and uncertainties everyone is facing.

INSPIRATION AHEAD. OPPO founder and CEO Tony Chen announcing the brand’s new proposition

“We are living in an unprecedented age, and as a global technology company, we at OPPO feel it is both our duty and our privilege to try and make the world a better place through our technologies, products, and action,” said Chen. “Although the journey towards each technological breakthrough is full of challenges, we aim to continue as we have started, step by step, to reach ‘Inspiration Ahead’ as we have set out in our new brand proposition.”

New NPU imaging and wearable tech

CRYSTAL CLEAR. OPPO unveiled its first Cutting-edge Imaging NPU — MariSilicon X

During the event, OPPO unveiled its first Cutting-edge Imaging NPU — MariSilicon X . Built on 6nm process technology, MariSilicon X features an advanced NPU, ISP, and Multi-tier Memory Architecture that delivers incredible image processing power with ultra-high power efficiency. MariSilicon X enables 4K AI Night Video to be captured in the RAW domain using complete image data for the first time on Android smartphones. The Cutting-edge Imaging NPU will make its debut on the Find X Series in Q1 2022, making it one of the most advanced commercialized imaging NPU on a smartphone yet.

OPPO INNO DAY 2021 also saw the official announcement of OPPO Air Glass. The groundbreaking aR (assisted Reality) device features a revolutionary monocle waveguide design inspired by the wings of the cicada, giving it its lightweight and minimalist appearance.

WEARABLE TECH. OPPO’s groundbreaking aR (assisted Reality) device OPPO Air Glass

It provides practical functions such as navigation, health data monitoring, teleprompter, and live speech-to-text translation without the burden of a large and heavy device. OPPO Air Glass is equipped with a self-developed compact projection system — the Spark Micro Projector — and a bespoke optical diffraction waveguide, delivering a vivid and sharp aR display in all types of environments. The device can be operated using OPPO smartphones and smartwatches. It also supports different intuitive interactions such as touch, voice, and motion controls, enabling users to obtain the information quickly and conveniently.

Virtual venues and showrooms

VIRTUAL PLAYGROUND. Visitors watched the keynote and experienced OPPO’s cutting-edge technologies at OPPO INNO WORLD,



This year, OPPO has created an all-new virtual playground, OPPO INNO WORLD, to celebrate INNO DAY 2021 together with OPPO fans worldwide. Within INNO WORLD, visitors can watch the keynote speeches and experience OPPO’s other new cutting-edge technologies, including its Digital Human, Retractable Camera, and many more.

The OPPO Renovators Emerging Artists Project has also made its way into INNO WORLD, showcasing innovative artwork from young artists around the globe.

FUTURE POSSIBILITIES. Innovative artworks from young artists around the globe were featured at the virtual Renovators Showroom

Now in its third year, OPPO Renovators seeks to support young artists in bringing together the latest ideas and concepts from the world of art and technology as they imagine the possibilities for the future. In the Renovators Showroom, eight works from young artists are being exhibited, including AutoGene, Autonomy of Plant, Light High, Revival, and others, creating a platform for these artists to reach a global audience.

For more details about the OPPO INNO DAY 2021, visit OPPO’s official website at www.oppo.com/ph or via its official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines. – Rappler.com