ShareAsia: Neri and Chito Miranda’s Tagaytay rental home

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Drive out to the cool mountains just 30 minutes away from Tagaytay in the Miranda family’s staycation (and event space!) property

If you’re looking for peaceful greenery, a pool to dip in, a warm bonfire, and an irresistibly fresh bed to lay your head in, Miranda’s Resthouse might be your kind of staycation spot.

To take a quick break from the metro, we took a two-hour drive to visit Neri Miranda’s staycation spot – a four-room property nestled in Metro Tagaytay’s outskirts of Alfonso, Cavite. Toured by the wais misis herself, Neri Miranda took us around the property to share her favorite family moments in the space.

Play Video

A big part of the Miranda staycation experience is the lounging-friendly rooms, which is made even more comfortable with Albatross’ Scented Gels and Disinfectant Sprays.

This is your sign to book a stay at Miranda’s Resthouse – or bring its comfort to your own house with Albatross Scented Gels and Albatross Disinfectant Sprays. Grab them in Philusa’s online store, Lazada, or in stores at Mercury Drug today. – Rappler.com