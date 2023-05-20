WATCH: Mega Sardines plant in Batangas could be your next field trip destination

The new Mega Prime Foods facility in Santo Tomas City, Batangas, features a sardine museum and viewing deck for students to see the sardine canning process

MANILA, Philippines – The company behind Mega Sardines will soon open its doors to the public for educational tours.

Mega Prime Foods chief executive officer Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan gave Rappler’s Business Sense a tour of their new facility in Santo Tomas City, Batangas.

From a viewing deck, students will be able to see the canning process and how sardines are handled before being shipped off to stores.

For students to get a more hands-on experience, the facility also features a museum showcasing models of vessels and equipment. They can also learn about the company’s history and the fishing industry. – Rappler.com