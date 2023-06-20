[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: SB19

MANILA, Philippines – SB19 returns to the Rappler HQ as the featured artist for this special Live Jam episode.

By now, the five-member P-pop group needs no introduction. Members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin made their debut in October 2018 with their single “Tilaluha,” and despite an early struggle to gain a following, they rose to fame in 2019 when a dance practice video for their second single “Go Up” went viral.

Since then, the group’s star has continued to rise. They released their debut album Get in the Zone in 2020, followed by their EP Pagsibol in 2021 and their latest EP Pagtatag in 2022.

In 2021, they became the first Southeast Asian act to be nominated as Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. They’ve also performed in various venues around the world, including the Araneta Coliseum – where they will be returning on June 24 and 25 for a concert kicking off their second world tour.

On this episode of Live Jam, the members talk about entering their new era with Pagtatag, their experiences on tour, and what it’s like to be self-managed artists under their own company, 1Z Entertainment.

