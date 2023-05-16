Ticket prices, seat plan: SB19’s ‘PAGTATAG’ concert in Manila 

SB19. The P-pop group will release a new EP and embark on a world tour.

Tickets will be available starting May 21

MANILA, Philippines – A’TIN, a new SB19 era has started! The P-pop powerhouse announced on Monday, May 15, the ticket prices and seat plan for their upcoming PAGTATAG! Manila concerts.

Ticket prices range from P1,000 for the General Admission section to P6,500 for the VIP Standing section with live soundcheck access.

Tickets will be available starting May 21, 12 noon via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

SB19’s PAGTATAG! world tour will kick off in Manila on June 24 and 25 at the Araneta Coliseum. It’s set to continue in several cities across the US and Canada.

The world tour is in connection with the group’s upcoming EP – also titled PAGTATAG! – which will be released on June 9. In a press release, the group said that the six-track EP is a follow-up to their earlier released Pagsibol. PAGTATAG! is also described as SB19’s “most sonically adventurous release yet” and will “explore new genres and music styles that will surely excite fans.”

The group released their digital single “WYAT [Where You At]” in September 2022, and it has also embarked on a local and international tour.

Since the tour’s conclusion in December 2022, the members have been focusing on their solo activities, with Ken releasing the EP COM.PLEX under his solo stage name Felip, and Josh releasing the single “Wild Tonight.”

SB19 made their debut in October 2018. Their hits include “Bazinga,” “MAPA,” “Mana,” “Hanggang Sa Huli,” and “Alab” among others. – Rappler.com