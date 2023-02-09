Lineup, ticket prices: What you need to know about PPOPCON 2023

Alamat, BGYO, G22, and KAIA are also part of the lineup

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, P-pop fans! Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON), an annual gathering for the growing P-pop community, is returning for a 2023 edition.

Set for March 18 and 19, the two-day weekend event will see a convention at the New Frontier Theater that will feature fanbase activities, official merchandise selling, games, and even performances from P-pop acts.

It will be capped off by a concert at the Araneta Coliseum starting at 6 pm on March 19.

Artist lineups for the convention and the concert will be different.

For the convention, girl groups Calista, D.I.O.N.E, YARA, boy group 6ENSE, and soloists Valfer and Mona will be the performers.

Meanwhile, top local groups SB19, MNL48, ALAMAT, BGYO, and BINI will headline the concert of PPOPCON 2023.

4th Impact, 1st.One, Press Hit Play, VXON, G22, and KAIA were also confirmed to be part of the concert lineup.

Tickets range from P1,000 to P5,500 and are available via TicketNet website. Additional perks such as a fan light, early access to the venue, a lanyard, and a souvenir card are also available for VIP seated or standing ticket holders.

PPOPCON held their inaugural edition in April 2022. – Rappler.com