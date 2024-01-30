SB19’s PABLO releases new single ‘Akala’ with brother Josue

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RADKIDZ. PABLO and Josue collaborate once more for 'Akala' which is released Tuesday, January 30.

MANILA, Philippines – SB19 leader and main rapper PABLO released another song as a solo act Tuesday, January 30. “AKALA” is the P-pop star’s second solo release this year.

The track is also a collaboration with his brother Josue of RADKIDZ, who co-produced “Determinado” and SB19’s viral song “Gento.”

PABLO said he wants “AKALA” to be a song that is “easy to listen to and sing along to, just like how it is when friends gather and sing together.” He didn’t want the song to be just about drinking alcohol and getting wasted, so he played with the word ‘alak’ (liquor) for the title.

The song was conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic. He listened to one of Josue’s beats with a partially-written verse that talked about finding escape in getting intoxicated. The brothers have different perspectives about alcohol consumption, and PABLO felt the need to tweak a few parts of the track.

He also shared that their mother suggested a line in the song and it made more sense to him.

The fast-rising rapper and producer added, “Everything that I have released so far features intense and heavy instrumentation, but ‘AKALA’ follows a completely different direction this time around. It has a more laid-back, dreamy vibe to it.”

PABLO released his solo debut single ‘La Luna’ in 2022. His group SB19 recently went on tour in the United States and Canada. – Rappler.com