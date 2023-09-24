Miss Philippines announces date for 2023 coronation night

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

QUEENS. 21 delegates are competing in the Miss Philippines 2023 pageant.

The October event will feature back-to-back finals for The Miss Philippines and Mister Pilipinas Worldwide pageants

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, pageant fans! The Miss Philippines 2023 coronation night is happening on Tuesday, October 24, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

On Saturday, September 23, the organization announced its lineup of activities for The Filipino Festival, which will feature the back-to-back finals for its The Miss Philippines and Mister Pilipinas Worldwide pageants.

The Mister Pilipinas Worldwide pageant will run from 5 pm to 6 pm, while The Miss Philippines coronation night will run from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

The inaugural edition of the Miss Philippines pageant is already generating buzz for its series of changes in qualification and format.

Mothers and married women are allowed to participate in the competition. They also did not impose a minimum height requirement and raised the age limit to 32 years old.

The organization also removed the swimsuit competition. As a means to “reinvent pageantry,” the pageant will instead have candidates deliver “Ted Talk-type speeches” and undergo a “Cannes-inspired red carpet segment” for formal wear.

Twenty-one candidates will be competing for a chance to represent the Philippines in three global pageants: Miss Charm, Miss Supranational, and Miss Asia Pacific International.

Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelinckx was named the first The Miss Philippines during her homecoming press conference. – Rappler.com