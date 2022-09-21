3 Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens to compete internationally in October

Gabrielle Basiano and Chelsea Fernandez are aiming for back-to-back wins for Intercontinental and Globe, respectively, while Roberta Angela Tamondong is vying for the Philippines’ first Grand International crown

MANILA, Philippines – October is going to be a busy month for pageant fans as three Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens are set to compete in their respective international pageants.

Binibining Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez and Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Basiano are both aiming for back-to-back wins for the Philippines after the successful stints of reigning Filipina queens Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita.

Meanwhile, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Angela Tamondong is aiming to become the first Filipina to bag the Miss Grand International crown.

“It will never be easy, but nobody said that it was impossible,” Gabrielle said during the send-off party on Monday, September 19. “Let’s go make history and get that back-to-back crown for the Philippines.”

Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2022 Gabrielle Basiano

Instead of being burdened by the intense pressure, the beauty queens said that they chose to adopt a winning mindset throughout their preparation. “I’ve been representing Tacloban City for how many years already and now that I’m given the chance to wear a Philippine sash, hindi ko po sasayangin (I won’t waste it). I’m 100% ready,” Chelsea said.

She continued, “I have to admit that a back-to-back [win] is hard. It’s a difficult task. However, it’s not impossible to achieve it. With all of our hard work and determination, we could definitely get it.”

Roberta also expressed her gratitude for being given the chance to represent the Philippines on the international stage. “I’m super happy to be given this title as Miss Grand Philippines and I’m super happy for both of my sisters who are aiming for a back-to-back win. The day we got crowned is the day we went to work. Every day is a day for us to learn, to learn from our mistakes and turn it into a lesson, for us to grow as a person.”

Miss Grand Philippines 2022 Roberta Angela Tamondong

‘There’s no hindering us back [sic] for us to aim for that back-to-back crown and for the first Grand International crown here in the Philippines. I will do the best that I can to be the first Miss Grand International from the Philippines,” she added.

The queens also get candid about how some pageant fans throw callous comments at the candidates.

“It’s not easy to convince someone to support you. The best thing I can do is to show them who I really am and it’s for them to decide if isusupport nila ako o hindi (they’ll support me or not,” Gabrielle said.

She continued, “Let the people realize our worth as queens…. Lahat naman ng tao may hinahanap na qualities and characteristics ng isang queen so hindi natin sila ma-foforce na suportahan tayo (Everyone is looking for a certain quality and characteristic for their queens, so we really can’t force them to support us).”

Roberta agreed, saying that she often reminds her fans to show their support “with kindness and grateful heart.”

Miss Globe Philippines 2022 Chelsea Fernandez

Chelsea added, “It’s sad to say that the Filipinos are the best pageant fans in the world, but sometimes they are also the worst. I hope that they will have an open mind and a better understanding that joining a pageant is no easy task.”

Also present in the send-off party are Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Nicole Budol, and Binibining Pilipinas 2022 2nd runner-up Stacey Daniella Gabriel.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens

The Miss Intercontinental pageant is happening in Egypt on October 14, while the Miss Globe competition is taking place in Albania on October 15. The Miss Grand International coronation is set for October 25 in Thailand. – Rappler.com