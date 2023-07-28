Willie Nep: Impersonation as social commentary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It was mission accomplished for the Philippines’ master impersonator Willie Nepomuceno, who left behind a rich source of performances as social commentary in a career that spanned half a century. The depth of his impersonations is unmatched, and will probably be difficult to surpass.

The “man with a thousand voices and faces,” who died on Wednesday, July 26, did impressions of American celebrities such as the late Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, The Beatles (all four), Stevie Wonder, clergy (Cardinal Sin, Pope Francis) as well as a wide range of Filipino VIPs ranging from actors (Dolphy, FPJ), athletes (boxer Manny Pacquiao, basketball star Atoy Co), singers and, of course, all male Philippine presidents since the first Marcos presidency.

In three separate hours-long interviews in 2022, one with “Tita” Jing Castañeda, the Boomers’ Banquet, and The Dean Mel Show, Nepomuceno traced the roots of his career to his impersonation of then-president Ferdinand E. Marcos. He discovered his knack for making people laugh when he joined the student movement in the 1970s despite being the son of a Quezon City policeman.

“That’s how I started in the industry. I started in the streets, I was a member of the UP Student Council, a member of youth organizations. Sa [At the UP College of] AS (Arts and Sciences) steps, sa (at) Plaza Miranda, doon ako nagstart (that’s where I started) actually,” he told Castañeda.

Instead of the traditional fiery speeches of militant activists, he tried the comedic approach.

“So, naisip ko, ibahin ko kaya? Iniba ko ‘yung approach, imbis na magspeech ako, nagpresent ako ng mga worded sketches. Nagtawanan sila, so naging regular fare ako sa mga demonstrations. Sikat na sikat ako noon,” he said, recalling the days when he was part of the student movement’s “speaker’s bureau,” Nepomuceno said.

(I thought, why not change it? I changed the approach. Instead of making a speech, I presented worded sketches and they laughed, so I became a regular fare in demonstrations. I was very popular back then.)

He continued to perform in protests even when he was already 73 years old, as seen in this photo and video of Nepomuceno during the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution in 2022.

Celebrities Willie Nepomuceno dress up as the late President Ferdinand Marcos and activist Mae Paner as Imelda Marcos.



A 'Shoe-syal' photo wall highlighting Imelda Marcos' more than 3,000 pairs of footwear and the family's obscene wealth, is also on display. #EDSA36 pic.twitter.com/6zgh6837fe — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) February 25, 2022

And he made it a point not to miss the 50th commemoration of the declaration of Martial Law by performing at “SINGKWENTA: Mga Kanta at Kwento Tungkol sa Martial Law” on September 21, 2022, in his alma mater.

Learning from the best

At the state university, Nepomuceno took up fine arts and majored in advertising and editorial design. Among his teachers were national artists Napoleon Abueva, Jose Joya, and Larry Alcala. He learned to be a stage performer in the school of hard knocks, from among the best in the various specific fields he ventured into. Among his UP mentors on stage acting were actor-directors Joonee Gamboa and Behn Cervantes, both recognized for their contributions to Philippine theater.

After Marcos declared Martial Law in 1972 and shut down platforms for protests, Nepomuceno ventured into radio where he learned the ropes from broadcast veterans. It was at the radio booth where he honed his voice acting, doing impersonations of the likes of actress-singer Julie Andrews, cartoon character Popeye the Sailor Man, and imitations of all kinds of animal sounds and musical instruments.

In those days, it was a “one-man show” with Nepomuceno doing nearly all aspects of a radio program.

“Sila ang mga nagiimpersonate, ang mga nagsusulat at nagpoproduce ng sarili nilang shows, kaya nila ang one-man shows. Talagang old school: Ikaw ang props mo, ikaw ‘yung [magsusulat ng] sasabihin…. Wala hong stylist nun,” stand-up comedian and impersonator Jon Santos, Nepomuceno’s mentee, told Castañeda.

(They do the impersonation, they write and produce their own shows, they can do one-man shows. Really old school: You do your own props, you write what you say…. There were no stylists back then.)

Although he applied for a job as a graphic artist in ABS-CBN Corporation, it was his skill in voice acting that would eventually lead to projects in Philippine television, starting with 12 O’Clock High on ABS-CBN. The noontime variety show got scuttled, however, as Martial Law was declared in 1972 and the Lopezes lost their broadcast station.

Impersonating a dictator

His impersonation of Marcos Sr. put him in the spotlight once again toward the end of the Marcos dictatorship as street protests grew stronger.

It was in February 1986 when Nepomuceno would get perhaps his highest compliment, when no less than the dictator would go on radio and later television to deny that he was the comedian-impersonator.

As the tide turned in favor of the military-backed people power revolt, Marcos Sr. called for a press conference and was asked by reporter Ruther Batuigas if he and his family had not fled the country, and whether he was indeed the real Marcos. He replied, “As you can see, this is not Willie Nepomuceno.” Hours later, however, he would flee to Hawaii with Imelda and the rest of his family.

After the restoration of freedom and democracy in 1986, Nepomuceno would further hone his craft in impersonation, and he upskilled by learning and applying the art of prosthetics.

Santos said some of these prosthetics were expensive, but Nepomuceno chose to invest in them anyway. “Minsan lampas sa talent fee, mas mahal pa ‘yung costume niya, makuha lang niya yung totoo.) (Sometimes, his costume would cost more than his talent fee, but he did it to achieve authenticity.)

As Nepomuceno justified, “Ang hinahabol ko, kamukhang-kamukha, kaboses na kaboses, ‘yung ganun, kaparehong-kapareho – ‘yung perfection in terms of looks saka ‘yung character (What I’m after is to be a look-alike with the same voice, perfection in terms of looks and character).”

Nepomuceno’s popularity peaked in the years following the EDSA revolt with his impersonation of Marcos Sr. and his contemporary, Tessie Tomas, as Imelda in strong demand in small theaters.

One of his classic acts were long-distance phone conversations with a Marcos exiled in Hawaii. “Nag-uusap kami ni Marcos – siya sa Hawaii – tapos naging backdrop ko na ‘yung screen. Sa Music Museum, we used the big panorama, wala nang set.”

(Marcos and I talked on the phone – he would be in Hawaii – and the backdrop became my screen. At the Music Museum, we just used the big panorama, we didn’t have a set.)

Perfecting the craft

It was also post-1986 when he held a comedy show impersonating Philippine presidents during the years when there were presidential elections. His acts included having the presidential seal with the phrase, Gaya-Gaya sa Pangulo ng Pilipinas (Copycat of the President of the Philippines). Among the show’s titles were Willie Nep for President, and Presidentiables Gut Talent.

To be able to do these well, Nepomuceno said he took every chance to attend the public functions of the Philippine presidents so he could study their voice, facial expressions, physical movements, and unique quirks.

“Kasi, ‘yun ang ginagawa ko rin talaga (That’s what I really do), unending search, research para sa (for the) personality at (and) character ng mga tao. Example, may forum, I will make it a point to be there to personally witness or hear, hanggang minsan, nakilala ko na, naging kaibigan ko pa (and sometimes I get to meet them and we become friends). That’s my way,” he said.

He said he eventually got to meet all the presidents, except Cory Aquino, and that he saw the differences between the leaders’ public persona and what they were like in person or when with friends.

“Lahat ng presidente, naka-chika ko except Cory. Medyo mailap sa media. Na-idolize ko pa naman,” he said. (I was able to chat with all the presidents, except Cory. She was averse to the media. It’s unfortunate because I idolized her.)

Nepomuceno said he was surprised to learn that the dictator Marcos and Fidel Ramos, a former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief, were actually nice in person.

In one public event, he recalled that he was hesitant to meet Marcos, but the then-president insisted on meeting him. “Si Macoy nga pinaka-okay sa mga response. Ako naman, ayoko magpakita pero tinawag ako, inakbayan ako, ‘Picture tayo…. Palagay ko, ikaw ang Marcos number two,'” he recounted.

(Marcos gave the best response. I didn’t want him to see me but he called for me and put his arm around my shoulder. [He said] “Let’s have our picture taken. I think you are Marcos number two.”)

Nepomuceno said he initially thought Ramos was “pikon” or sensitive to jokes, given his military background. But on one occasion when he performed at the Manila Hotel when Ramos was no longer president, he said citizen Ramos approached him and they quickly became friends.

“Pagdating, siya pa nauna, sabi sa akin, ‘High five tayo, high five. Mas mahilig pa pala sa showbiz ‘to. I find him okay. Tapos na term niya, binigyan ako ng card, ang nakasulat sa [calling] card Ming [Ramos].”

(When he arrived, he was the first to approach me and he said, ‘Let’s do a high five. I thought, this guy is more into showbiz. I find him okay. His term had ended by then, he gave me a calling card of his wife Ming.)

Nepomuceno described his relationship with actor-turned-president Joseph Estrada as “galit-bati” or not consistently friendly on the part of the latter. He said the actor once complained to him about some of his satirical segments.

One of his now famous performances after Estrada fell from power is where he took a dig at his secret Jose Velarde bank account, a disclosure at the Estrada impeachment trial that would eventually lead to his downfall. Watch the punch line at the end of this show, where he participates in a variety show game hosted by a woman voice-acting Kris Aquino.

He also recalled that former senator Ping Lacson didn’t like a part of his impersonation, but he chose to hold the line and read Lacson’s letter instead during his show, which made the audience laugh.

“I’ve been fair all my life. Madali naman akong kausapin din. Paggaya ko sa kanila, I stick to the issues, personalities…out,” he said. “Of course, there is a target. Bato-bato sa langit, ang tamaan ‘wag magalit. Eto, ‘pag natamaan ka, makonsiyensiya ka naman.”

(I’ve been fair all my life. I’m easy to deal with. When I impersonate them, I stick to the issues, personalities…out. Of course, there is a target. When rocks fall from the sky, you shouldn’t get mad if you get hit. In this case, when you get hit, you should listen to your conscience.)

He said presidents should address issues raised in social commentaries instead of trying to stop satirists from expressing their sentiments.

In 2016, he also impersonated strongman Rodrigo Duterte, and said that he initially thought he would be a good president. (See video below.)

Months later, Nepomuceno suffered a stroke and had to take a health break. After he recovered, he said he was disappointed to learn about how Duterte turned out to be.

“Noong nanalo siya, ‘di na kami nagkita dahil nagkasakit na ko. I had a stroke. Tapos, nanalo pala sya. Sabi ko, ‘Okay siguro ‘to, sana. Tapos, maya-maya, napanood ko sa TV, pu*@, nagmura. ‘Yung character niya, okay lang. Aba’y sumunod, sunod-sunod na, parang rapid na ‘yung mura niya. Sabi ko, ibang klase ‘to, wala na, bastos na, hindi na. Nawalan na ko ng amor, hindi ko na ginaya, it’s not worth the risk,” he said.

(After he won, we didn’t see each other anymore because I got sick. I had a stroke. Then he won. I said, He’s probably okay, hopefully. Then, later, I watched him on TV, he was cussing. His character is okay. But later, he would swear in rapid succession. I said to myself, this is different, he’s disrespectful. I lost the desire [to do an impression] – it’s not worth the risk.)

In a radio interview as well as a press conference to promote a gig with singer Nonoy Zuñiga, Nepomuceno quipped that he opted to stop impersonating Duterte since it was difficult to beat the real thing. “I think mas nakakatawa ’yung original, ’yung mga totoong nangyayari (I think the original, the real developments are funnier).”

With respect to Duterte’s successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Nepomuceno credited him for his good impersonation of his father. “Pero nagulat ako, magaling pala magimpersonate si BBM. Kuhang-kuha niya ‘yung tatay niya. (I was surprised that BBM does a good impersonation of his father. He’s spot on in copying him),” he said.

There is, however, one thing Nepomuceno was unable to accomplish when he joked about the Philippines losing disputed areas in the West Philippine Sea to China. “Ang next project ko ay to have a concert sa WPS sponsored by PROC. Tinatawanan lang natin pero ang sakit sa dibdib hetong nangyari sa atin. Ang bigat.”

(My next project is to have a concert in the West Philippine Sea sponsored by the People’s Republic of China. We just laugh over this but what’s happening is really painful.)

Undoubtedly, Nepomuceno has left his mark as a Filipino political satirist, a contribution that will be sadly missed.

“Doing political satire is my cup of tea. That’s my contribution to society being a social commentator,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino. In the same breath, he quipped that he didn’t fancy going to the mountains to join the communist movement because he couldn’t bring his stuff, being bourgeoise.

He also stressed the function and role of satire in society.

“Ang mga tao papalakpak sa ‘yo, one, in appreciation; second, dahil naibawi mo sila. You are able to avenge that individual dahil galit siya doon sa tao e. Hindi siya makakabalik doon sa tao. Hindi niya puwede awayin ‘yung tao dahil she’s a nobody. She’s just a tindera sa palengke. ‘Di naman niya makakausap ‘yung presidente, ‘yung politiko, pero through me, ‘pag nasabi ko, victory na sa kanya ‘yun, nakabawi ako.

(The people will applaud you one, in appreciation; second, because you avenged them. They can’t get back at that person because they’re nobodies. She’s just a market vendor. She can’t talk to the president, the politician, but through me, when I convey their sentiments, that’s a victory for her; I avenged her.)

“Wala naman akong wise words dahil parang matanda na ko siguro e. Nadaanan ko na ‘yan noong pakikibaka kay Marcos noon, against Marcos. So, talagang buhos ‘yung damdamin ko sa ginagawa ko, na meron akong misyon na ‘yung nga, at least ‘yun na lang ang maging papel ko sa lipunan, ‘yung being a social commentator.”

(I have no wise words – maybe I’m just too old. I experienced the fight against Marcos. That’s why I really pour out my emotions in what I do, that I have a mission to fulfill my role in society – being a social commentator)

As his mentee Santos said in the same online show in November 2022, Nepomuceno and other pioneering Filipino impersonators, including the Imeldific Tessie Tomas, belong to the “NTP – Nothing To Prove” anymore.

Nepomuceno’s remains lie in state at the Paket Santiago Funeral Homes in San Roque, Marikina City. – Rappler.com