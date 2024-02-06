Where are Pinoys traveling to for Chinese New Year? Here are the top 5 spots, according to Agoda

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pedestrians crossing perhaps the most famous scramble intersection in the world, in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. Taken from Hachikō square.

Japan comes in first place – can you guess the other four Asian countries?

MANILA, Philippines – Has your Instagram feed been filled with friends on vacation, too? Seems like Pinoy travelers are taking advantage of the upcoming Chinese New Year long weekend, travel platform Agoda confirmed, based on an increase in overseas booking data the past month.

Guess what the top five travel destinations of Pinoys are for Chinese New Year? Leading the pack this year is Japan, followed by Hong Kong in second place, Thailand in third, South Korea in fourth, and Singapore closing the list.

As for Filipinos’ most preferred international cities and short-haul flight destinations, Tokyo comes out on top again, followed by Hong Kong, Bangkok, Osaka, and Singapore.

On the flip side, the inbound travelers heading to the Philippines during Chinese New Year are mostly from South Korea, China, United States, Japan, and Singapore, with the five most popular Philippine destinations being Manila, Cebu, and tropical paradises Boracay, Bohol, and Palawan.

Interestingly enough, Chinese New Year is peak travel season for tourists from mainland China heading to other Asian countries. According to Agoda, for the first time since 2019, China is among the top five inbound travelers heading to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Which countries have the most outbound travelers? So far, it’s South Korea, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and Japan, with travelers from these countries most likely booking a trip to Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

In January, Agoda cited Bohol, Siargao Island, Davao City, Iloilo City, and Cagayan De Oro as the most-searched travel destinations of Pinoys for 2024. In November, Agoda listed Singapore, Bangkok, and Tokyo respectively as the most popular destinations of Filipino solo travelers. In December, Agoda named Iloilo City as the top “Tastiest Travel Destination” of 2023, followed by Roxas City in Capiz, Davao City, and Angeles City in Pampanga. – Rappler.com