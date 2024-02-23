Be The Good: Leo Laparan II on standing up for campus press freedom

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – When the University of Santo Tomas (UST) decided to pressure its students’ digital media organization TomasinoWeb to take down one of its photos from Facebook, TomasinoWeb’s publications adviser Leo Laparan II drew a line. He called the action a “clear illustration of censorship” and stepped down from his post.
Laparan, a journalism lecturer at the university and a working journalist, is our guest in the latest episode of Be The Good, Rappler’s show about people on a mission.
Rappler community lead Pia Ranada asks Laparan about how the takedown of the photo unfolded behind-the-scenes, what he thinks of the Campus Journalism Act of 1991, and why he felt it was important to stand up for UST students’ freedoms. (READ: Thomasian student activist receives show-cause letter from UST administration)
Rappler digital communications specialist Tricia Kahanap provides an overview of how the online conversations about the TomasinoWeb photo takedown have developed and how far the issue has gotten both online and offline, among students, journalists, and beyond.
Catch the interview at 7 pm on Friday, February 23, on this page and on Rappler’s YouTube and Facebook pages. – Rappler.com
Be The Good is Rappler’s community show featuring advocacies and causes. We help you get smarter about movements to support. We amplify changemakers in communities and get critical about the solutions and causes they push for.
