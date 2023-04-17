Remulla digs out anti-terror card in Degamo killings

SURRENDER, OR ELSE? Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla says Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnulfo Teves Jr. is being considered as one of the masterminds in the killing of Gov. Roel Degamo, during a press briefing at the Department on Justice on March 27, 2023.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla wants the designation or proscription of Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Teves for his refusal to return to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Is refusal to surrender grounds for designating or proscribing an individual under Republic Act No. 11479, or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020?

Justice Secretary Crispin “Boying” Remulla sketched a new novel use of the controversial law as a resource person at the Senate committee on public order’s hearing into the March 4 attack that killed Degamo and eight others on Monday, April 17.

Remulla said Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Teves could face proscription or designation because of his refusal to return to the country in the aftermath of the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The House of Representatives already suspended Teves for refusing to return to duty after his leave of absence lapsed.

Remulla was answering Senator Joel Villanueva’s question: In the Pamplona town killings, could the government use Section 25 of the law?

Section 25 lists the methods by which the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) could designate an individual or group as terrorist, one of the controversial law’s provisions that activists and civil society groups had challenged in the Supreme Court.

The High Court upheld as constitutional the arbitrary power of the ATC to designate without going to trial, based only on their own determination during proceedings held in secret, and without asking the designee for counter-evidence.

Responding to the question, Remulla said, “the activities that led to the killings of March 4, all are covered under the Anti-Terror Law: The recruitment, the financing, the purchase of firearms, the distribution of firearms.”

“Everything that transpired is actually has the hallmarks of terrorism in it,” he added.

He then explained why the DOJ didn’t use this for nine suspects in the daylight attack.

“When the cases were filed individually, we could not really file an anti-terror case immediately because it takes a lot of legal theory and a lot of research to be able to prove a terrorism case,” Remulla said.

“We are afraid right now that if we file a terrorism case based on the crimes that transpired, it may prejudice other convictions that may be secured easily, with the same punishment, for murder, multiple murder,” he added.

For Teves, however, Remulla said the government is thinking of designating him or proscribing him as a terrorist. To have him proscribed by the Court of Appeals or designated by the Anti-Terror Council.

His reason: “as a solution to this impasse” of Teves refusing to return to the Philippines.

But Remulla also told the Senate that Teves is not covered by any warrant of arrest.

Senate committee chairman Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said he spoke with Teves, who claimed his life would be in danger if he returned to the country.

Dela Rosa had earlier suggested a virtual appearance by Teves.

But after a letter of protest from Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, the governor’s widow, the committee unanimously voted to bar any virtual appearance by Teves. – Rappler.com