Marcos wins big in home turf Ilocos Norte

A DYNASTY EXPANDING. Behind presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr are (L-R) his cousin-in-law, reelectionist Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos, his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos, his son Sandro running for First District representative, his nephew reelectionist Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, and his cousin reelectionist Second District Representative Angelo Marcos Barba. Lian Buan/Rappler

Matthew Marcos Manotoc, Imee Marcos' son, is also on track to be reelected as governor, and political neophyte Sandro Marcos is poised to win a seat in congress

MANILA, Philippines – The family of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. continued to cement its grip on Ilocos Norte as the late dictator’s only son and namesake, presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., wins big in the province.

Partial and unofficial results as of 10:42 am on Tuesday, May 10, show Marcos garnering 355,730 votes from his home province, compared to 10,037 votes for Vice President Leni Robredo. At least 99.88%% of total precincts have reported results.

Marcos’ running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, is also ahead of her opponents with 342,093 votes.

The dictator’s son’s win in Ilocos Norte mirrors his 2016 vice presidential run, where he got 298,786 of the total 323,138 voters recorded in the province. At the time, Robredo only gained 3,704 votes from the province.

Marcos cultivated most of his political career in Ilocos Norte. He spent 21 of his 27 total years in public office in the province – as vice governor from 1980 to 1983, governor from 1983 to 1986 and from 1998 to 2007, and second district representative from 1992 to 1995 and 2007 to 2010.

However, he has little to show for his time as chief executive in his home province, with his legacy still highly debatable. For example, the famous Bangui Bay Wind Farm, which he heavily featured in political advertisements throughout the campaign, is not his project nor idea. (READ: Marcos Imbento, Bistado: Hindi proyekto ni Marcos Jr. ang Bangui windmills)

Manuel Aurelio, the dean of Northwestern University’s College of Law in Laoag, described Marcos as “a perennial absentee” when he was governor. It was his vice governor, provincial administrator, or spokesperson who faced the public and talked to the media.

Meanwhile, results for other presidential candidates as of 10:42 am are as follows:

Ping Lacson – 1,928

Isko Moreno – 1,425

Manny Pacquiao – 1,045

Ernie Abella – 280

Leody de Guzman – 199

Norberto Gonzales – 192

Jose Montemayor Jr. – 191

Faisal Mangondato – 164

The Marcos family also dominated the local races against equally entrenched political dynasties in Ilocos Norte. (Bookmark the Ilocos Norte results page.)

Matthew Marcos Manotoc, Imee Marcos’ son, is on track to win his reelection bid for governor. As of 10:42 am on Tuesday, he had garnered 261,496 votes against veteran politician Rodolfo “Rudy” Fariñas’ 94,298.

Political neophyte Sandro Marcos, Marcos Jr.’s son, is also poised to win against Fariñas’ daughter and incumbent 1st District Representative Ria Fariñas.

– With reports from Lian Buan/Rappler.com