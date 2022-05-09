Marcoses triumph over Fariñases in Ilocos Norte races

As of 10: 38 pm on Monday, May 9, Manotoc had garnered 229,161 votes against veteran politician Rodolfo "Rudy" Fariñas's 82,136, based on partial unofficial results from the transparency server of the Commission on Elections

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – Matthew Marcos Manotoc is poised to ensure his family’s grip on Ilocos Norte in the next three years after winning another term as governor in the May 9 polls.

As of 10: 38 pm on Monday, May 9, with 89.42% of the precincts reporting, Manotoc had garnered 229,161 votes against veteran politician Rodolfo “Rudy” Fariñas’s 82,136, based on partial unofficial results from the transparency server of the Commission on Elections. (Bookmark the Ilocos Norte results page.)

The two were also supposed to face off in the 2019 elections, but Fariñas backed out at the last minute.

The 70-year-old Fariñas beat the deadline of substitution of filing candidacies on November 15, 2021, making good on his threat to come out of retirement if political neophyte Sandro Marcos, the son of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., challenged his daughter and incumbent 1st District Representative Ria Fariñas.

Sandro, with 97,165 votes, also appears headed to defeat and Ria, who has garnered 73,774 votes so far.

Manotoc in November said that he was “not too concerned” about the candidacy of Fariñas and only hoped then that Rudy’s intention to run would be “sincere this time around.”

On the campaign trail, Manotoc promised voters that he would focus on the economic recovery of the province amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic if he wins another term as governor. He also ran under the platform of agricultural sustainability, sports and health promotion, and tourism development. – Rappler.com

