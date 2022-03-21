WATCH: Samira Gutoc finds common cause with Mocha Uson

While at campaign events in Quezon, Rappler's Pia Ranada interviews senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc about Mocha Uson's support for Isko Moreno

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler’s multimedia reporter Pia Ranada interviewed senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc on Monday, March 21, while attending campaign events in Quezon with Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer Isko Moreno.

Gutoc admits that the first thought that came to her when Duterte supporter Mocha Uson joined them on stage during Moreno’s campaign rally in Kawit, Cavite last March 18 was “yikes.”

She adds that she felt “conflicted” when Uson announced that she had “switched to Isko.” Uson, the former pro-Duterte blogger and former assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) is notorious for peddling disinformation and vilifying media critical of the Duterte administration. Despite this, Gutoc says she has found common cause with Uson as a woman who has also been attacked by the public.

Watch what else Gutoc had to say about Uson in the full interview. – Rappler.com