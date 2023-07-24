Typhoon Egay causes flooding in Catanduanes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLOODED. Flood hits in Mayngaway village in San Andres town in Catanduanes.

ALBAY, Philippines – Catanduanes province plunged into chaos as heavy flooding struck, brought on by torrential rainfall from Typhoon Egay on Monday.

The deluge severely impacted Barangay Mayngaway in San Andres town and the San Miguel spillway, leaving five barangays isolated.

In response, Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua ordered the suspension of all government work and classes.

In a memorandum, Cua said all government work activities, except those involved in the delivery of basic goods and emergency services, would be suspended until further notice. Classes at all levels were also suspended.

Forecasters warned that Egay could potentially strengthen into a strong typhoon and even escalate to a super typhoon by Wednesday, July 26.

As part of safety measures, a no-sail policy was enforced, leading to the suspension of all trips for vessels starting at 5 pm on Sunday, June 23.

The typhoon’s onslaught was felt in the Bicol region with at least 3,104 people stranded and 477 vessels immobilized in seaports.

In Camarines Sur, particularly in the Partido area, heavy rainfall was also affecting the region, raising concerns about potential flooding in low-lying areas and near river channels. Authorities issued warnings about possible landslides and lahar flow in landslide-prone zones. – Rappler.com