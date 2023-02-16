Rappler Talk: Opposing Ayala Avenue’s proposed bike lane policy

Rappler sits down with a cyclist, a mom who commutes via bike, and a commuters' advocate to discuss how the proposed removal of Ayala Avenue bike lanes may affect cyclists' welfare in Makati City and across the country

MANILA, Philippines – In one week, cyclists, commuters, pedestrians, and other advocates came together twice to protest the proposed conversion of dedicated bike lanes along Makati City’s Ayala Avenue into “sharrows” or shared lanes.

On Tuesday, February 14, the night before the conversion was set to take place, Make It Makati announced that the implementation would be deferred to March 6 to give way to further dialogue with stakeholders.

Make It Makati, a collaboration of the city government, Ayala Land, and the Makati Commercial Estate Association, said in its announcement that the biking community is an “important part” of the commuters they serve, and that it “valued their sentiments.”

Still, the fight for protected bike lanes continues.

Rappler sits down with Lester Babiera, founder of cycling advocacy page First Bike Ride, and Makati City resident Corinna Pettyjohn, a mom of two who uses cycling as her main form of transport. Hya Bendaña, a coordinator of the Move As One Coalition, also joins virtually.

Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Rappler at 4 pm on Thursday, February 16. – Rappler.com