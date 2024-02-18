Meet some of the first couples who received Quezon City’s ‘right to care’ card

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JR Tabor and Jeremy Abrogar receive their "right to care" cards from the Quezon City government on February 17, 2024.

'We feel safer with each other because even if our families are far away from each other, at least there is this card that would ensure us there is a right decision-maker for us,' one couple says in Filipino

MANILA, Philippines – As a new batch of LGBTQ+ couples sealed their commitment to each other in Quezon City (QC), 15 pairs finally received their right to make healthcare decisions for one another as they became the first batch to receive the city’s “right to care” card on Saturday, February 17.

QC gender and development head Janete Oviedo said Saturday marked the first day of distribution for the “right to care” cards, which also marked the city’s fourth commitment ceremony.

“We will start calling people who have ‘right to care’ cards for distribution. It will be given in the Gender and Development Office in Quezon City Hall,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

A sample of the final design of Quezon City’s “right to care” card. Photos from Russell Ku/Rappler

Oviedo added that those who have yet to receive their cards have their own copies of the special power of attorney contracts which can be shown to hospitals in the city.

The program was formally introduced during QC Pride in June 2023, with the first batch of couples signing their special power of attorney contracts in August. The ordinance for the program was also passed in October 20, 2023, with officials still drafting its implementing rules and regulations.

Rappler talked to some of the couples who were filled with joy and excitement after receiving the card.

‘Safer’ together

Transgender woman Richard Ella and her partner Lester Paradero said that they felt “lucky” to be among the first QC residents to receive their own “right to care” cards.

Transgender woman Richard Ella and her partner Lester Paradero receive their “right to care” cards from the Quezon City government on February 17, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

“Happy [ako] kasi…ako na lang po magdedesisyon para sa partner ko. At the same time, napakalayo ng pamilya [ni Lester] sa amin. Nasa Batangas ‘yung family niya na tawagan in case [may emergency],” Ella said.

(I’m happy since I can make decisions for my partner. At the same time, Lester’s family is far from us. His family is in Batangas should we need to call them in case of emergencies.)

The couple have been together for four years and decided to attend this year’s commitment ceremony to renew their vows for one another when they went to the event in 2021. They hope to start a business together to get “stable income” as Lester is earning money through contractual jobs.

35-year-old Leslie Ampo-an and her boyfriend Ash Musnit said that they were happy to finally receive the card as they witnessed their LGBTQ+ friends being denied by their family to visit their partners.

ALL SMILES. Some of the first 15 couples who received Quezon City’s “right to care” card gather after the city’s fourth commitment ceremony for LGBTQ+ couples on February 17, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

“Bilang mga mahihirap na mamamayan ng Quezon City, nakapahirap po para sa amin na kahit mag-pacheck-up pa man lang. So importante na meron ‘right to care’ card kasama ng partner namin kasi there are instances po na may nangyayari sa amin pero never po nakikialam ‘yung partner,” Ampo-an said.

(As we are among the marginalized sectors in Quezon City, it’s hard for us to even get ourselves a check-up. So it’s important that we have a “right to care” card with our partners since there are instances that something happens to us, but our partners can’t get involved.)

JR Tabor and Jeremy Abrogar said they felt their bond got stronger when they finally got the card as they marked their 18th year as a couple this February.

“Ngayon, mas safer na kami sa isa’t isa…kasi at least kahit malayo man kami sa family namin, at least mayroon ganitong card na kahit papaano na makakaensure kami na may right decision-maker para sa amin,” Tabor said.

(We feel safer with each other because even if our families are far away from each other, at least there is this card that would ensure us that there is a right decision-maker for us.)

Awareness

Oviedo said more than 700 couples have signed up for the “right to care” card as of February 2024. Despite this development, city workers are still actively working to get LGBTQ+ couples in the city to sign up for the card.

Workers were giving documents for the “right to care” card to interested couples in the commitment ceremony, with an orientation set for February 24.

QC government workers are also giving documents for the city’s “right to care” card to interested couples.



The card was introduced last year during QC Pride. It hopes to provide LGBTQ+ couples in the city with the right to make healthcare decisions for each other.



15 couples… pic.twitter.com/dStFCmc5q5 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) February 17, 2024

Among those who received documents during the commitment ceremony was Kurt Mante and his 21-year-old girlfriend Nicole Delgado. The couple said that this was their first time hearing about the program and are undecided on signing up for the card.

“‘Di ko pa masyado maintindihan. Kailangan ko ng explanation para ma-go din tayo parehas. (I don’t understand it that much. I need an explanation so that we both have the go [signal]),” Delgado said.

Oviedo said that the QC government plans to do orientations in all of the city’s barangays. She added that they have also connected with LGBTQ+ organizations to also orient their members on the “right to care” card.

Those who wish to avail of Quezon City’s “right to care card” can register by going to the Quezon City gender and development council office or through bit.ly/RightToCareReg. – Rappler.com