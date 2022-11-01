Over 250 Cebuanos lose homes to fire on eve of All Saints’ Day

FIRE. Fire strikes parts of a riverside community in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu on October 31, 2022.

Talisay Mayor Samsam Gullas says the fire victims have sought refuge at the Tabunok Sports Complex which has been turned into an evacuation center

CEBU, Philippines – Some 62 families lost their homes in a fire that broke out in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, on the eve of All Saints’ Day.

Village chief Nestor Bacalso told Rappler the fire occurred at Mananga 1, Purok Florentino, in Tabunok around 9 pm on Monday, October 31.

Firefighters were able to respond and declare the situation under control two hours later. There was no casualty report.

According to the Talisay City Fire Station, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The investigation is still ongoing.

Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas said some 253 fire victims sought refuge at the Tabunok Sports Complex which has been turned into an evacuation center.

The City Social Welfare Office (CSWO) conducted a series of feeding programs and distributed relief aid such as sleeping, dining, and hygiene kits. Children were also provided post-fire psychosocial services.

Gullas said social workers would continue to provide relief aid and ensure that no one gets left behind.

He said the local government would also give the victims financial assistance this week. – Rappler.com