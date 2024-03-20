Hontiveros urges gov’t probe into broadcasters’ interview with rape survivor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SENATOR. In a statement posted on her official Facebook page on Wednesday, March 20, Senator Risa Hontiveros said that the child that was interviewed by the two Cebu broadcasters must not be harmed any further.

CEBU, Philippines – Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros has called on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and concerned government offices to conduct a probe into the live interview conducted by Brigada News FM broadcasters Dennes Tabar and Juril Patiño with a four-year-old rape survivor in Cebu.

Hontiveros said in a statement on her official Facebook page on Wednesday, March 20, that she was “aghast” at the inappropriate behavior displayed by the broadcasters on their program on March 13.

“I call on the appropriate government agencies, including the DSWD, to lead the inquiry on this matter. We need to ensure that the child is not harmed any further,” she said.

“As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, I take great offense at the re-traumatization they caused a four-year-old girl,” Hontiveros said.

The senator pointed out that under the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022, which she authored, it is unlawful for any announcer or producer to cause any publicity that may cause the suffering of victim-survivors.

“The DSWD Administrative Ordinance # 15 also clearly states that no live telephone interviews shall be allowed to children victims, particularly the victims of sexual abuse and exploitation,” Hontiveros said.

“Ngayon pang ‘Girl Child Week,’ siguraduhin natin na ang karapatan at kapakanan ng bata ay higit na naproprotektahan,” she added.

(This ‘Girl Child Week,’ we must ensure that the rights and welfare of children are protected even more)

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said that their conduct of the interview was “lacking in humanity.”

The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkasters ng Pilipinas (KBP) in Cebu, in a statement on March 14, highlighted Section 3 of Article 3 of the KBP Broadcast Code of 2007 which states that children are protected from enduring further emotional stress or trauma – violating this code is considered a serious offense.

On Sunday, March 17, Brigada News FM Visayas area manager Raul del Prado said that they are investigating the incident. The Cebu City Anti-Indecency Board is also set to send the Brigada Media Group a show-cause order to explain their broadcasters’ behavior. – Rappler.com

