Degamo slay prompts Army to strengthen intel on former soldiers

ARMS SIEZED. Heavy firearms recovered by combined elements of the 11th Infantry Battalion and Philippine National Police during a joint operation after the slay of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in Barangay Cansumalig, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, on the early morning of March 5, 2023.

The Army says it is exploring the possibility of creating a separate counterintelligence unit that will work with the Philippine National Police 'to prevent illegal acts that may be committed by current or former Army soldiers'

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Army said on Thursday, March 9, that it would strengthen its counterintelligence efforts to keep track of the activities of former troops following the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo last March 4.

Degamo, who is the second incumbent government official to have died under the Marcos administration, was earlier killed by heavily armed men – among them former soldiers dishonorably discharged from the Philippine Army.

“We are strengthening our counterintelligence efforts to keep track of the activities of former soldiers, especially the dishonorably discharged personnel who possess special skills,” the Army said.

Aside from this, the Army said it was exploring the possibility of creating a separate counterintelligence unit that would work with the Philippine National Police “to prevent illegal acts that may be committed by current or former Army soldiers.”

“We call on all former soldiers to seek help if they are struggling with the transition to civilian life and to think carefully about the consequences of engaging in illegal activities,” the Army said.

Highly skilled ex-soldiers

A special task force created to probe Degamo’s killing has so far identified at least 16 suspects, including 12 unnamed assailants. Among the four whose identities are known, three were reported to be former army troopers, namely, Joric Labrador, 50; Joven Aber, 42; and Benjie Rodriguez, 45.

The Central Visayas-based Special Investigation Task Group earlier shared details on the background of the former Army soldiers. According to the task force, Labrador served in the mechanized infantry battalion and military intelligence unit of the 4th Infantry Division in Northern Mindanao. He was also a former security escort for Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Representative Rufus Rodriguez, though his stint was terminated in 2014 over drug-related cases.

Aber was part of the Army’s counterterrorist unit, the Light Reaction Battalion, while Rodriguez was part of the 35th Infantry Battalion of the 11th Infantry Division.

On Thursday, the Army sought to assure the public that despite this, majority of former soldiers “are law-abiding and contribute positively to their communities after their retirement from service.”

“The Philippine Army is and has always been a highly professional organization dedicated to serving the people and securing the land,” it said.

Transition program

Degamo’s killing has also prompted the Army to review its transition assistance program, which offered livelihood training, legal services, financial counseling, and education for retiring soldiers.

It also considered expanding this program to include dishonorably discharged soldiers, the Army added.

“The Army is bolstering its values formation and character development programs. A soldier with strong core values stays ethical, disciplined, and professional even off the battlefield and beyond military service,” it said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier condemned Degamo’s killing, which he described as “particularly terrifying.” He likewise warned those involved in Degamo’s killing that the government “will not rest” until perpetrators were held accountable for the crime. – Rappler.com