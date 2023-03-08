Marcos visits Degamo’s wake, vows justice in Negros Oriental

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the wake of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo on Wednesday, March 8, where he vowed to deliver justice for the death of the local official.

Marcos arrived at Degamo’s home, where the wake was being held, past 6 pm on Wednesday night. He met with members of Degamo’s family, including the governor’s wife, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo.

“Sinabi ko lang sa kanila na makakaasa sila na magkakaroon ng hustisya dito sa inyong probinsya na naging masyadong magulo,” Marcos told reporters in an interview. (I told them they could expect justice in their province that has become too violent.)

Marcos said he also offered to provide assistance to other victims who were hospitalized and recovering after the incident.

Accompanying the President were Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, Philippine National Police Deputy Administrator Police Lieutenant General Rhodel Sermonia, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., and Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo, among others.

Degamo was earlier killed by heavily armed men – among them former soldiers dishonorably discharged from the Philippine Army – who barged into an aid distribution activity outside his residential compound in Pamplona town, Negros Oriental.

Marcos earlier warned those involved in Degamo’s killing that the government “will not rest” until perpetrators were held accountable for the crime.

Degamo was the second incumbent government official killed under the Marcos administration. Five other former local officials have been killed since Marcos took office in end-June 2022.

The Department of Justice earlier said all four suspects in Degamo’s killing, along with eight others, had offered to cooperate with the government in its investigation. Of the four suspects, two were being evaluated for enrollment in the DOJ’s witness protection program (WPP).

Speaking to reporters, Mayor Degamo said she and her family did not oppose having the suspects enrolled under the government’s WPP.

“We would like to uncover the mastermind, so if they need to be under the witness protection program, that’s okay with us. Rather than not knowing, rather than thinking about who it might be and not having a name, that would be unfair,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Marcos earlier directed the Philippine National Police to probe and identify “political hot spots” prone to violence. Degamo’s death, the President had said, was “particularly terrifying.” – Rappler.com