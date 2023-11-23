Marcos orders quick relief operations to help Eastern, Northern Samar provinces

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Marcos planned visit to flood-devastated Northern Samar is cancelled because of inclement weather in the area

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered all government agencies to fast-track relief operations and other assistance needed by victims of the recent flash floods in the provinces of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

Marcos was set to visit Northern Samar but the bad weather in Catarman town, Northern Samar prevented him from leaving. Instead, the president had his situational briefing with Samar local officials via zoom in Tacloban City Thursday morning, November 23.

Marcos also ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways to make sure all the roads are clear for the faster distribution of relief goods for flood victims.

“We are doing everything that we can. But let’s work with those who are in the evacuation centers – pati na ‘yung mg nasa bahay pa (even those still at their homes) – we have to go and make sure that they get the food packs, they get sufficient water supply,” he said.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian assured that they have already prepared over 100,000 food packs for distribution to the affected families in Eastern and Northern Samar.

The DSWD was also finalizing the list of affected families and individuals whose houses were either totally or partially damaged as the basis of the financial assistance the flood victims will receive from the government to start rebuilding their houses.

Marcos instructed the Department of Agriculture to provide the necessary assistance to affected families and distribute seedlings and agricultural products.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Eastern Samar declared Wednesday a state of calamity over their entire province due to the persistent rainfall and massive flooding.

Initial reports from Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Eastern Samar said 12,817 families or 48,733 individuals were affected by flooding. And three were reported injured in Jipapad town.

The provincial government of Eastern Samar is continuously monitoring and assessing the damage caused by flooding and landslides in different areas of the province.

Provincial Administrator Nelson Cortez said that relief goods will be sent to affected families in the province early Friday morning.

Meanwhile, as of 7 pm today the DPWH Eastern Samar said the national road at Brgy. Bigo, Arteche is now passable to all vehicles, as the flood has already subsided.

Eson Gatchalian Espeso, information officer of DPWH Eastern Samar advised motorists to drive carefully especially when passing areas with ongoing clearing operations. – Rappler.com